In the video, Finance Consultant, Stuart Westcott, speaks to Danielle Dahlstrom, Product Marketing Director – Global Finance Solutions at Anaplan and Mike Buhagiar, Director of Contract Management Systems at BT Global on the steps financial leaders can take to address uncertainty, foster necessary change, and transform planning across the business.
The conversation explores ways to enable rapid and informed decision-making and effectively connect people, data, and plans across the business in practical ways.
TIMESTAMPS
00:05:25 – Danielle Dahlstrom provides an overview of the progression of finance
00:10:30 – Developing a culture and mindset for success
00:22:10 – Leveraging data and capitalising on existing technology for visibility
00:35:38 – Incorporating drivers and scenario planning to enable rapid and informed decision-making
00:47:00 – Recognising and embracing the criticality of cross-functional partnership
00:53:30 – Audience Q&A