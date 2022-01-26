Digital Transformation » Technology » WATCH: Four key actions to support a modern financial planning strategy

WATCH: Four key actions to support a modern financial planning strategy

Learn how finance leaders can support and implement a financial planning strategy fit for modern businesses with speakers from Anaplan and BT Global.



In the video, Finance Consultant, Stuart Westcott, speaks to Danielle Dahlstrom, Product Marketing Director – Global Finance Solutions at Anaplan and Mike Buhagiar, Director of Contract Management Systems at BT Global on the steps financial leaders can take to address uncertainty, foster necessary change, and transform planning across the business.

The conversation explores ways to enable rapid and informed decision-making and effectively connect people, data, and plans across the business in practical ways.

 

TIMESTAMPS

00:05:25 – Danielle Dahlstrom provides an overview of the progression of finance

00:10:30 – Developing a culture and mindset for success

00:22:10 – Leveraging data and capitalising on existing technology for visibility

00:35:38 – Incorporating drivers and scenario planning to enable rapid and informed decision-making

00:47:00 – Recognising and embracing the criticality of cross-functional partnership

00:53:30 – Audience Q&A

