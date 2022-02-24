CFO tech updates: DocuSign, Nokia, Blackline and more

On February 16, Workiva and Persefoni announced they had partnered to provide transparent investor-grade carbon disclosures to customers, providing them with granular data around greenhouse gas accounting in line with the greenhouse gas protocols (GHGP) to track carbon emissions in Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3.

DocuSign, on February 16, announced it had partnered with Zoom allowing companies to reimagine agreement processes with virtual, face-to-face signing experiences. Businesses can eliminate communication silos and accelerate the completion of agreements with the integration.

On February 16, Quadient announced its accounts payable automation solution, Beanworks by Quadient, which is now available in the UK and France. The solution currently integrates with financial software including QuickBooks, Sage offerings, Xero, Microsoft Dynamics and NetSuite.

EY, on February 14, launched EY Carbon a new sustainability service to support listed companies prepare their net zero plans ahead of the 2023 deadline.

On February 8, Refinitiv launched an AI assistant, powered by ModuleQ, for Microsoft Teams that gives financial professionals personalised stock market insights. The assistant, once allowed, will learn the user’s priorities from their Microsoft 365 interactions and recommends suggested content based on meetings and frequent email conversations.

Qontigo, on February 3, launched Trading Model, a trading horizon view for the Axioma US Equity Factor Risk Model. The new model is designed for equity traders and risk managers who need accurate portfolio risk exposures and forecasts.

The Access Group, on January 31, announced it was integrating Experian’s Commercial Business Information into the group’s financial management suite allowing businesses to significantly reduce credit risk and to help forecast future cash flow and payments.

On January 28, Clermont Group announced it had partnered with Workiva to implement Workiva’s ESG Reporting solution to support clients in reporting climate change and human capital disclosures to help companies meet ESG targets and improve their ratings.

Blackline, on January 27, announced it had acquired FourQ Systems to strengthen their intercompany accounting solutions allowing Blackline to add advanced tax and statutory reporting compliance capabilities to its financial operations management platform.

On January 27, Nokia and Nordic Semiconductor announced a partnership that would allow companies purchasing IoT hardware from Nordic the opportunity to acquire licenses to Nokia’s portfolio of cellular patents. The collaboration will speed up the Standard Essential Patent (SEP) licensing process.