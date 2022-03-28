Digital Transformation » Technology » CFO tech updates: Intuit QuickBooks, Finastra and more

CFO tech updates: Intuit QuickBooks, Finastra and more

Financial Director’s monthly round-up of tech news, including new partnerships and product launches

On March 24, software provider Polaris announced it had partnered with Incited to broaden its machine learning capabilities to bring real-time predictive models into its dynamic pricing capabilities.

Finastra, on March 24, announced its Collateral Management as a Service app now incorporates new capabilities to help financial institutions meet the requirements for Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) Phase 6, coming into effect in September.

On March 21, Eureka Solutions, announced the launch of its new tool Cloud Data Exchange aimed at those in the online retail sector. The plug-in tool allows information such as sales orders, payments, customers and stock levels to be automatically transferred between various systems.

TripActions, on March 14, launched Auto-Itemisation for TripActions Liquid that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically split transactions and attribute each line item to specific expense policies.

On March 2, Intuit QuickBooks, became one of the first major accountancy software providers to be granted production credentials for Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self-Assessment that will be mandated April 2024.

