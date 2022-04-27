CFO tech updates: PwC, Workday, Kyriba and more

On April 21, Workday announced three new solutions to support businesses in meeting the demands of ESG and corporate accountability. This includes a supplier risk and sustainability solution, the Accelerate2zero solution built by Deloitte, and a social reporting for ESG tool that consolidates information around workforce composition, organisational health and workforce investment.

QuantCube, on April 20, launched Port Congestion Indicators to provide an early signal about congestion in Shanghai, Los Angeles/Long Beach and Rotterdam ports. The indicators are updated daily using real-time geolocation of the merchant fleet using AIS data and Quantcube’s proprietary mapping of the anchorage zones.

On April 20, Finastra announced it had partnered with EcoTree allowing Finastra customers to remove the carbon footprint associated with running and implementing technological solutions.

PwC, on April 19, announced it had acquired innovation consultancy Pollen8 to enhance its firmwide innovation capability. The firm will use Pollen8’s innovation management platform.

On April 14, Kyriba announced 24 new API connectors offering real-time connectivity and multiple bi-directional workflows to help finance teams accelerate liquidity management, eliminate fraud and support business continuity.

insightsoftware, on April 11, launched Angles, a no-code operational reporting solution for NetSuite and Deltek enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. The pre-built reporting content aims to help bridge technical gaps between finance and non-finance employees.

On April 7, SteelEye launched Order Book Replay service giving compliance teams access to more precise and rigorous market abuse surveillance. The new solution highlights where trading activity might be indicative of market abuse behaviours such as spoofing and layering.

ThetaRay, on April 5, announced it had partnered with Screena to provide fintechs and banks with a holistic view of transactional and sanctions list risks. The collaboration will see Screena’s cloud-based AI-driven screening system fully integrated into ThetaRay’s SONAR SaaS transaction monitoring solution.