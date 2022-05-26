Digital Transformation » Technology » CFO tech updates: Dell Technologies, UBS, Sidetrade and more…

CFO tech updates: Dell Technologies, UBS, Sidetrade and more…

Financial Director’s monthly round-up of tech news, including new partnerships and product launches

(May 3) Dell Technologies announced it was enhancing its software across its storage portfolio to drive increased intelligence, automation, cyber resiliency and multi-cloud flexibility. Advancements made to Dell PowerStore, PowerMax and PowerFlex will be made available globally in the third quarter of 2022.

(May 4) Sidetrade launched its Data Lake tool, a predictive payment intelligence map tracking global payment trends allowing companies, governments and analysts to make effective decision-making and payment negotiations to help cut down days sales outstanding (DSO)

(May 10) Taulia announced its partnership with EcoVadis to provide ESG ratings for Taulia’s Sustainable Supplier Finance Solution allowing businesses to identify responsible suppliers.

(May 10) Global Shop Solutions launched a new Fast Track ERP Implementation allowing manufactures to see a quicker return on their ERP investment within 120 days or less.

(May 10) SecureAge launched CatchPulse, a malware prevention software that uses advanced AI and multiple cloud-based anti-viral engines to provide real-time protection to prevent organisations being subject to unauthorised applications, processes or scripts from executing.

(May 23) UBS, Boston Consulting Group, LGT, Mitsui O.S.K Lines and Swiss RE announced a partnership to join the NextGen CDR Facility as founding members to scale up carbon removal technologies with verified carbon dioxide removals (CDRs) to be delivered by 2030.

(May 25) Verto, launched its multi-currency global accounts solution to allow companies to receive and send payments across 190 destinations and hold funds in up to 51 currencies.

Tags

Download our Whitepapers
Download our Whitepapers
Corporate Tax

VAT Compliance: Leveraging technology to overcome tax reporting challenges

From Vertex
Financial Reporting

How to avoid a financial cliff edge as government support winds down

From Wesleyan Bank
Regulation

Global digital services: a tax compliance guide

From Vertex
Regulation

US sales tax for digital service sales: a tax management guide

From Vertex

All Eyes on Finance: Accelerating Outcomes in the New World

From Aptitude Software

The CFO’s guide to Modern Spend Management

From Spendesk
Read more
Technology

CFO tech updates: PwC, Workday, Kyriba and more

By Aoife Morgan
Technology

CFO tech updates: DocuSign, Nokia, Blackline and more

By Aoife Morgan
Technology

CFO tech updates: Microsoft, PwC and more

By Aoife Morgan
Digital Transformation

UK CFOs and FDs split on the need for automation, survey shows

By Shannon Moyer
Digital Transformation

Video: ‘Most’ finance teams are not ready for RPA and AI

By Tom Lemmon
Digital Transformation

Observability vs. Visibility: Key reasons they are not the same

By Sean Everson | Chief Technology Officer, Certes Networks